Police: Des Moines Man Texted Woman About Sexually Assaulting Her While Unconscious

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces sex abuse charges after police say he sexually assaulted an unconscious victim and then texted her about the assault the next day.

Michael Hubby, 46, is charged with third-degree sex abuse stemming from an incident back on Nov. 14.

Court records say the victim was dropped off at Hubby’s home by a friend. They say the friend told Hubby the victim was highly intoxicated and had possibly been drugged. Court records say Hubby sexually assaulted her while she was passed out on a bed and then texted her about the assault the next day.

Hubby was arrested Friday night after police say he stole clothes from a local laundromat and then had drugs at his home when police showed up to arrest him. He is also charged with third-degree theft and possession of meth.

Hubby is listed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for sending lewd images to an underage victim back in 2015.