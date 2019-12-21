Rep. Cindy Axne Returns to Iowa to Talk USMCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — Congresswoman Cindy Axne returned to Iowa hosting a town hall to educate her constituents on the finalized version of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Axne was a strong advocate for the newly finalized agreement, speaking multiple times on the U.S. House of Representatives floor and sending a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month.

Axne shared key changes the House made to the original agreement proposed by the Trump administration. One of the most important updates includes increased competition for pharmaceutical drugs by removing a provision that would have allowed market exclusivity for biologics, which include expensive medications like insulin.

“If we did not lower that timeframe in which they could hold onto those patents, we wouldn’t force competition to allow cheaper drugs to come to market. We had to get that done so we could lower the cost of prescription drugs,” said Axne.

The House also added labor provisions directed at Mexico in the newly drafted USMCA. According to Axne, these provisions will aid in keeping jobs in the U.S., while also making sure Mexico remains in compliance with labor obligations directed at fair compensation.

Axne, a Democrat, serves in a district that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016. Last week the congresswoman voted in favor of impeachment, which made Trump the third president to be impeached. Her decision is something she says she is ready to defend while visiting her district.

“One of the things that’s most important is to protect our republic. I want to make sure that the young people grow up in a democratic society like I did, and I’ve got to do everything I can to protect it. I don’t care who’s sitting in the Oval Office. If it was a Democrat, I would have done the exact same thing,” said Axne.