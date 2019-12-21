× Two Injured After Overnight Shooting in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Two people are injured and a car is left riddled with bullet holes after an overnight shooting in Clive.

A witness reported seeing a person fire a handgun at a car as they drove side by side down 114th Street, just north of University Avenue at 3:23 a.m. Saturday. Both cars then fled the scene in opposite directions on University Avenue.

Thirty minutes later, two male victims arrived by private vehicle to a hospital in Des Moines with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims are a 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. Police questioned them but said they were not cooperative. Police impounded their car, which had multiple gunshot holes in it. Officers also found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call the Clive Police Department at 515-278-1312 or Westcom Dispatch at 515-222-3321.