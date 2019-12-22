Actor Kevin Costner Rallies With Pete Buttigieg in Indianola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg hopes some Hollywood star power can help him add to his support in Iowa.

"Field of Dreams" star Kevin Costner returned to Iowa to support Buttigieg after endorsing him last week. Costner and Buttigieg spoke to a crowd of 1,200 at Indianola High School Sunday afternoon. Costner believes Buttigieg is the answer to the nation's divisions.

"When Pete speaks of unity, it’s the kind of unity I’ve been waiting and hoping to hear about," said Costner. "I see Pete as having that kind of courage."

The line to attend Sunday's rally stretched all the way out to the highway. Des Moines resident Mary Riche said the support reflects an energized population in the state and Buttigieg's popularity in the polls. Riche believes Costner's endorsement will only help boost Buttigieg's support.

"I really do think it holds some weight that he came out and spoke for Pete today," said Riche.

Costner was a Republican up until 1992 when he says he felt a change of heart. He describes himself as an independent these days. Costner also attended a town hall with Buttigieg in Perry on Sunday.