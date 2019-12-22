Woman Charged with Intentionally Running Over Hispanic Teen Now Charged with Hate Crime for Separate Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman now faces charges for two separate racist attacks on the same day, one which seriously injured a teenager walking to school.

Nicole Franklin, 42, already faced a charge of attempted murder after authorities say she intentionally struck with her vehicle Natalia Miranda, 14, while Natalia walked to Indian Hills Junior High School in Clive on Dec. 9 around 5 p.m.

Natalia was seriously injured. Clive police said that Franklin admitted to targeting Natalia because she was "Mexican."

Sunday afternoon, West Des Moines police said that about 15 minutes after leaving the scene of that attack, Franklin then got into a racist altercation at a convenience store. Police say a store worker said Franklin shoved an ice cream in her pocket and started eating a bag of potato chips that she pulled off a shelf. An incident report also stated that Franklin then went to the store counter and asked for $30 in gas and a bottle of liquor. The store employee said that after he questioned Franklin about the food that she grabbed from the store, she became distraught, threw items at him and then yelled racial slurs at him and a customer. Both men are African American.

The employee said Franklin also kicked the customer as he tried to leave the store. Police later arrested Franklin. Prosecutors charged her with a hate crime, 5th degree theft and public intoxication.

Clive police say Franklin admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day of the incidents.