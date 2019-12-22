Former Ankeny Massage Therapist Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing Client

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- A former Ankeny massage therapist could spend up to a decade behind bars after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a client last November.

The Polk County Attorney's Office says a jury found 65-year-old Kevin Thoren guilty of third-degree sex abuse during a trial Friday.

Thoren was arrested back in April. Court documents say the victim went to Thoren's Banyan Tree Health Therapy in Windsor Heights for a neck massage in November of 2018. She claims he touched her inappropriately during the appointment.

The criminal complaint shows Thoren had voluntarily surrendered his massage license two months before the incident and that he was under investigation for misconduct.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 29. He could face up to ten years in prison.