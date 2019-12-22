× Insiders 12/22/19: New Plan Raises Sales Tax to Cut Taxes Elsewhere, U.S. Senate Candidate Kimberly Graham

DES MOINES, Iowa — A conservative think tank is pushing a new tax plan that would raise sales taxes while it lowers corporate income and personal income rates. Tax Education Foundation Iowa would raise the sales tax by one penny to lower taxes elsewhere and also expand the types of services that the state would tax. Walt Rogers, the former Republican state representative from Cedar Falls and current deputy direction of Tax Education Foundation Iowa explains how he believes this new tax system would benefit Iowa’s economy without reducing tax revenues.

Discussion of the impeachment of President Donald Trump has impacted The Deciders, the group of nine Iowans who have committed to support a Democrat in the 2020 Iowa Caucuses but remain undecided on which candidate.

Des Moines attorney Kimberly Graham, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2020, supports House Democrats' impeachment of President Trump but said Iowans don't typically bring up that topic when she campaigns across the state.

A new program at Iowa State University could help the state educate more nurses as the country deals with a potential 200,000 nursing shortage for 2020.

U.S. Senate candidate Kimberly Graham sits down for the Insiders Quick 6.