Presidential Hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet Campaigns in Boone

BOONE, Iowa -- Presidential candidate Senator Michael Bennet spoke with voters in Boone at a campaign stop at La Carreta.

Many voters had questions about the state of the renewable fuel standard and how Bennet would help struggling farmers in the Midwest.

The senator shared that his plan to combat climate change provides economic certainty to producers to grow in the biofuels market. He also said he would invest in advanced biofuels. His plan does not specifically mention how, but it does have extensive information on a new research agency at the Department of Agriculture that finances the development of innovative agriculture technologies.

“What our farmers need is predictability and they need somebody who can help open up export markets for their products. Life is tough enough when you got the low commodity prices ... you got inputs going up through the roof,” said Bennet.

Following the most recent Democratic debate, where campaign finances took center stage, the senator is the most recent candidate to announce that he will open his private fundraisers to the press.

“It wasn't a hard decision for me. I think it makes sense to have more transparency, and I'm a big believer in not saying one thing in one place and something somewhere else. And so it's not going to affect what I say. I think it's going to be fine,” said Bennet.