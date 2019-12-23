3 Teens Ejected From Truck During Crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa -- Four teenagers are in the hospital after a crash on a rural road in Madison County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the teens were in a pickup truck that was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 225th Street and Pammel Park Road around 1:20 p.m. Monday.

The state patrol says three of the teens were ejected from the truck. Two had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word yet on how the crash happened.

