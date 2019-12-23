Brother of Sunday Night Shooting Victim Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two adults and one child are recovering in area hospitals with gunshot wounds on Monday.

Des Moines police said they were called to 63rd Street and Hickman Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday where they found a 27-year-old woman, an 8-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man, who the family identified as Derrick Smith, suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Through their investigation, they found out the shooting happened at 48th Street and University Avenue.

“They were moving in traffic when this happened and we certainly don’t believe this was random,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Investigators are still in the process of identifying witnesses and looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses.

“We are just at the point where we are getting in a little bit deeper in the investigation and beginning to get a little bit more of an idea of a potential relationship between the victim and some potential suspects,” Parizek said.

The family of Smith said they are heartbroken this happened so close to the holidays but relieved all three victims are expected to recover.

"Definitely shocking everybody is hurt behind it. Definitely something you don't want to happen before Christmas, but we are doing the best we can. We are all hanging in there. You know we got to be strong for them,” said Da Jour Robinson, the victim’s brother.

Robinson said he doesn’t know what the motive behind the awful attack was.

“It disappoints me that somebody would do such a thing. I am angry for it that I couldn’t have been a little bit closer. Maybe I could have done a little bit more to help out. I don’t know where I would have helped out, you know, you can’t plan for a shooting,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the family is focused on being strong for the victims.

“Their lives are what matters right now. We are waiting for that and then on the other hand justice. So as long as we can take care of what we need to on this end and the hospital can get us that closure, then we are waiting. I'm sure that the other part will come, too,” Robinson said.

Police say they worked through the night to try and find who was involved in the incident.

“Anytime there is an incident like this, it definitely pulls at everybody’s heartstrings, particularly the fact that you have a child involved. You add to it that it is the holiday season and there’s a greater urgency. We want to get his taken care of and get the family a little bit of relief,” Parizek said.

The investigation is ongoing.