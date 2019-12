Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A teenage girl from Creston was killed in a rollover crash Sunday night.

Seventeen-year-old Samantha Long was driving northbound on York Avenue northeast of Creston around 10 p.m. when she lost control and veered into a farm field at 330th Street. Long's car rolled over multiple times and she was thrown out of it, according to the crash report.

Investigators are not sure what caused her to lose control of the vehicle. They say she was not wearing a seat belt.