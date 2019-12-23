Des Moines Police Investigating Two Shootings; Teen Injured Monday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating two separate shootings that left a teen injured Monday night.

Police say the first shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near SE 14th Street and McKinley Avenue. A man told police he was driving when someone shot his car window out. He wasn't hit but did get cut by the glass.

The second shooting happened about ten minutes later at 25th Street and Clark Street. Des Moines police say a 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and then drove himself to a hospital.

Police are currently working to collect evidence in both shootings.