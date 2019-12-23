Des Moines Woman Charged With Attempted Murder in Second Intentional Hit and Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman who police say intentionally ran down a teen because of her race is now charged with attempted murder for hitting a 12-year-old boy with her vehicle earlier that day.

Police say 42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin intentionally hit a boy with her SUV about an hour before she allegedly hit a 14-year-old girl at Indian Hills Junior High.

The first hit and run happened at 3:54 p.m. in the 6000 block of Creston Avenue on Dec. 9. Witnesses reportedly saw an SUV accelerate, leave the roadway and hit the boy as he walked on the sidewalk at an apartment complex property. The SUV then fled the scene. Police said the child's injuries were minor.

About an hour later, police say Franklin intentionally struck and seriously injured a 14-year-old girl near Indian Hills Junior High. Clive police said that Franklin admitted to targeting the girl because she was "Mexican."

Franklin was later arrested when she went to a West Des Moines gas station 15 minutes after the second hit and run and allegedly started yelling racist comments toward a cashier. She has been charged with a hate crime for this incident.

Clive police say Franklin admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day of the incidents.

Franklin faces attempted murder charges in both hit-and-run crashes.