Police Investigate 8-Year-Old and Two Adults Shot While Driving

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured an 8-year-old and two adults Sunday Night.

Police said a 29-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were shot while driving near the 4800 Block of University Avenue around 10 p.m.

According to police, the victims drove to an apartment building at 63rd and Hickman and called 911.

Police said the boy had a minor gunshot wound to the foot and the adults remain in the hospital Monday morning.

Police said this is still an open investigation.