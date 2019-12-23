× Suspect Charged for Fatally Stabbing Younger Brother of C.J. Beathard

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Police in Nashville, Tennessee, have charged a man for stabbing to death the younger brother of former Hawkeye quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Michael Mosley, 23, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III.

Clayton Beathard and Trapeni III were stabbed during an altercation outside a bar in Nashville on Saturday. According to the police investigation, Mosley made unwanted advancements toward a woman inside the bar, who was a friend of the victims. That led to a verbal dispute and then a physical fight when the parties went outside the bar. Police said Mosley was armed with a sharp object that was used to stab the victims during the fight.

Police are still searching for Mosley, who they say is a convicted felon with a history of violent crimes.

Clayton Beathard’s brother C.J. was a quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2012-2016 and currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. Clayton Beathard was the starting quarterback at Long Island University.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an emotional speech to the team when talking about C.J. Beathard after their victory this past weekend.