Altoona Motorcyclist Recovering After Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80

ALTOONA, Iowa -- An Altoona man was forced to crawl off Interstate 80 with multiple fractures in his back after a driver struck his motorcycle and then fled the scene.

Now, his family is searching for any answers they can get as to who the hit-and-run suspect is.

It all happened on I-80 in Altoona around 10:45 p.m. last Thursday. J.T. Wernimont was trying to make it home from work when someone struck him from behind and left him lying in the road. He had to crawl off the road and call 911 by himself. He is now at home recovering from his injuries. His father, Brian Wernimont, says he will be unable to go back to work for a while.

Brian Wernimont says if the suspect was paying attention to the road, this woudn't have happened.

"He was riding a fairly new motorcycle that has LED lights. I can't imagine that if somebody was paying attention that they would not see him," said Brian Wernimont.

His father just wants the person who hit his son and then abandoned him to be brought to justice.

"Overall, I would like some help. I know this car is out there. I know the person who did it is out there and if they have no remorse for this, they're probably going to do it again," said Brian Wernimont.

The Iowa State Patrol is asking anyone who has information about the crash to come forward.