The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are on opposite ends of the country, but still working toward the same goal: winning a bowl game.

Iowa faces USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in San Diego. The Hawks are looking for their third-straight bowl win.

Iowa State takes on Notre Dame at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning in Orlando. The Cyclones are in a bowl game for the third-straight year. It's just the second time in program that's happened.