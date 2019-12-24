Presidential Candidate Cory Booker Details Economic Plan for Rural America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker, like many other candidates, released an economic plan for rural America earlier this month. According to Booker, several provisions could help people right here in Iowa.

As part of conservation efforts for rural areas, Booker’s plan includes subsidizing costs for cover crops, something that would not only cut down on carbon dioxide emissions but also prevent soil erosion and flooding.

In the last ten years, Iowa farmers have increased the number of cover crops to about 600,000 acres. Although there are cost share assistance programs, cost can be a barrier for many farmers.

“It's about time we pay farmers to do the conservation efforts that can actually get this nation out of the climate crisis that we're in, and that means giving them new streams of revenue to do things like cover crops, no-till farming and those other things that we know can kick a lot of that carbon out of the air and sequester it into the soil,” said Booker.

Like many other candidates, Booker also says he would end RFS waivers to large oil companies. It doesn't specifically mention how the senator plans to do it, but his plan also mentions that he would prioritize renewable energy sources such as ethanol.

“I'm going to bring the fight to those oil companies and stop this nonsense where renewable fuel standards and more, which really helps our nation as well as our farmers, that we don't issue these waivers and do the kind of things that undermine our overall wellbeing,” said Booker.

Booker also plans to expand public transportation to rural areas by creating pilot programs throughout the country by investing $2 trillion in federal investments for a “robust infrastructure package.” The senator also says he would also adopt some of Iowa’s practices. Currently, according to the Department of Transportation, all 99 counties have access to a form of public transportation.

“There's a lot of creativity here in Iowa about how to deal with transportation issues. We want to find those ideas, find those best practices and fund what's working and what Iowans are innovating upon,” said Booker.