Trial Set for Des Moines Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run, Hate Crime Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman will be in court next week after police say she went on a racist rampage that left two kids the victims of hit-and-runs.

Nicole Poole, 42, will go before a judge on Monday for the attempted murder of a 14-year-old girl on Dec. 9. Police say Poole attempted to run the girl down with her vehicle as she walked near Indian Hills Junior High in Clive because she thought the teen was "a Mexican."

About an hour prior to that crash, police say Poole tried to run over a 12-year-old boy in Des Moines. Police said the boy is African American. Poole faces another attempted murder charge in that case and will appear for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 3.

Poole was arrested later that day after police say she went on a racist tirade in a West Des Moines gas station. She faces an assault charge with a hate crime enhancement for that incident. A trial in that case is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Both children are expected to recover from the hit-and-runs. Police said Poole admitted to smoking meth prior to the incidents.