Community Celebrates Chanukah at Local Business

DES MOINES, Iowa – People celebrate the fifth night of Chanukah at Maccabee’s Kosher Deli Thursday.

The Jewish holiday celebrates the rededication to the Second Temple in Jerusalem and festival of lights.

Lubavitch of Iowa Rabbi Yossi Jacobson said, “There was one jug that was found that would be enough for one night and the oil lasted for eight days until they were able to produce new oil. So we celebrate the victory of that time today.”

One way people celebrate the oil is by eating traditional Chanukah foods like potato latkes and donuts.

Jacobson said this is the 28th year Maccabee’s Kosher Deli is celebrating the holiday.

“My favorite part of Chanukah is meeting the greatest people that come to the menorah lighting, the people are on the journey and learning who want to know more about the Torah,” Jacobson said.

The menorah outside the deli is 20 feet tall.

Des Moines Resident David Weimer said he likes spending time with his family during the holiday.

“I enjoy the concept of what this is about. Shedding light to bring in light to the whole world,” Weimer said.

People also play the game dreidel during the holiday.

Bernie Sanders will light the menorah at Brenton Skating Plaza on the eighth day of Chanukah on Sunday.