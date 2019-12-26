× Des Moines Police Patrol Car Hit By Gunfire on Christmas Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines police officers came under fire in their patrol car on Wednesday night, but the department doesn’t know if the officers were the intended targets.

It happened on Wednesday night on the 1600 Block of University Avenue. Two officers were traveling eastbound on 16th when their vehicle was hit by gunfire around 10:34 pm.

One officer suffered minor injuries from broken glass; the other officer wasn’t injured. Neither of their names have been released.

Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said via press release on Thursday that investigators still don’t know if the officers were the intended targets of the shooting.

Police are processing the damaged car as evidence and interviewing witnesses. No suspect description has been given.