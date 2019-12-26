Recycling Christmas Decorations After the Holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, IA-- Christmas is officially over and many are ready to take their decorations and throw them in the trash. Recycling, however is the better option, now General Manager at local recycling company, Junk King told me 50% of Americans don’t recycle and site, Rubiconglobal.com, says that 75% of America’s waste is recyclable.

“We cannot keep putting dumping into the landfills the stuff that can be recycled and can be repurposed into something else,” Junk King General Manager, Todd Kerr said.

Rubiconglobal.com said landfills are among the biggest contributors to soil pollution and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency also noted that landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the U.S.

Many may think their Christmas decorations aren’t a big deal but Kerr said there’s a 25% increase in the garbage that we produce between Thanksgiving and New Years Day. He believes if everybody does their little part in recycling those decorations it can go a long way.

When it comes to those holiday decorations, anything that is made out of regular paper or plastic can be recycled and anything that is metallic, laminate, glittery or contaminated with food cannot be. Kerr said if you’re having a hard time figuring out what goes where, just bring your decorations to a recycling company and they’ll do the grunt work for you. Not only will they recycle your items but they’ll repurpose them as well.

Junk King has a January special for Christmas trees. With any booked job, they will pick up your Christmas tree for free and recycle it for you.