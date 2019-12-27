Fans and Players do ‘The Wave’ at the Holiday Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, California -- Fans and players at the Holiday Bowl between Iowa and USC replicated the beloved Hawkeye tradition of "The Wave."

The entire stadium took part at the end of the first quarter. They saluted patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital as well as patients from two children's hospitals in Southern California who attended the game.

The Wave has become a famous game-day tradition at Hawkeye home games. Fans and players wave to patients and family members at the children's hospital across from Kinnick Stadium.

The tradition started in Iowa City on Sept. 2, 2017.