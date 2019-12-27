Iowa Defeats USC 49-24 in Dominant Holiday Bowl Performance

SAN DIEGO, California -- Iowa's offense was explosive in a dominant 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl.

Iowa used imaginative play-calling and explosive plays to outpace USC’s passing raid. The Hawkeyes put up a season-high 49 points.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette was the star for Iowa, scoring three first-half touchdowns, including a 98-yard kickoff return.

Iowa got a clutch performance from senior quarterback Nate Stanley. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Goodson rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

The victory is Iowa's third straight bowl win. Iowa finishes off a strong season 10-3 overall.

