Iowa Food Pantries Seek Continued Support Outside Holiday Season

IOWA -- The holidays are considered a time of giving, and places like the Food Bank of Iowa rely on generous donors. Going into the new year, they still need more donations and volunteers to continue serving hungry Iowans.

The Food Bank of Iowa serves 55 counties across the state and partners with hundreds of different agencies. Right now, they need things like canned meat or fish, vegetables and fruit or dry pasta and cereal.

This year’s staff say they distributed a record amount of food across the state.

“We've seen record distribution numbers, which means we are putting out more food, which means we need more food to be able to maintain those levels. We see a lot of generosity over the holidays, which is great and we are so thankful, but we ask that people don't forget about us the rest of the year as well. Summertime is a challenging time for students when they're not getting those backpack inserts that go home with them each week and then they don't have access to free and reduced lunch and breakfast, so summer break is often a challenging time for our kids as well,” said Dylan Lampe of the Food Bank of Iowa.

To find out more about donating or volunteering, go to foodbankiowa.org