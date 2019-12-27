Story County Officials Looking For Public’s Help Identifying Alleged Bank Robbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA, Iowa – Authorities found a vehicle used in connection to a Friday morning bank robbery in Nevada.

According to the Story County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was found in Ames Friday afternoon and will be used as part of the investigation.

Officials were notified of a bank robbery at Great Western Bank in Nevada at 10:17 a.m. Nevada Police Sgt. Christopher Brandes said three male suspects were caught on surveillance.

“We did make all of the other banks in the area aware. With the vehicle being located, we’re working in that direction. It’s just a matter of following up on the leads and doing all of the police work that's needed behind it,” Brandes said.

Brandes said an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the bank.

“Based off of the information we have right now, I don’t believe there is a threat to the community. Anytime a robbery does take place, there is a heightened sense of security that we need to enforce on, but right now I don’t believe there are any threats to the community,” Brandes said.

It is unclear when the bank will reopen. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on the suspects, please contact the Story County Sheriff’s Office at 515-382-6566 or Nevada Police at 515-382-4593.