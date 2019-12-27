Police Searching for Nevada Bank Robbery Suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA, Iowa -- Authorities are searching for three suspects from a bank robbery in Nevada Friday morning.

The Story County Sheriff's Office received a call that the Great Western Bank, located at 404 Lincoln Highway in Nevada, was robbed around 10:15 a.m.

The suspects are three black males. One suspect reportedly pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun at the teller. The culprits fled with an undetermined amount of cash. They were last seen headed westbound on Lincoln Highway.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The FBI has been notified and will be assisting in the investigation.