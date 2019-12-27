Registered Dietician Weighs in on if Fasting is the Best Dieting Trend for 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- As we get ready for the new year, people will be setting weight loss as a New Year’s Resolution. Many will be trying different diets to shed some pounds. The organization, All Home Connections did a study to see what was the most googled thing in every state in 2019. One of the top most googled questions in Iowa was, should I fast? Local, registered dietitian at Hy-Vee, Anne Cundiff said people already fast when we get eight hours of sleep in. Fasting intentionally, however can possibly lead to weight gain.

“You take so much time off from eating and you just think about all the things you want to eat. And then you eat a whole bunch of calories at that next meal time,” Cundiff said. “So it can be kind of kind of counterproductive to do a fast intentionally.”

Cundiff did say there were some chemical and physical benefits of fasting. It can help give your digestive system a rest and give your body a chance to reset during the day. However, if you want to lose weight, dietitians are suggesting doing a plant based diet in 2020. Doing a plant based diet doesn’t mean becoming a vegetarian. It simply means consuming more nuts, healthy oils, legumes and of course fruits and vegetables. Cundiff said if you’re doing any diet for a short period of time it isn’t going to work. The goal is to turn these healthy eating habits into a lifestyle.

“Any diet you start, you need to do it for the rest of your life. Because if you don't do it for the rest of your life, then it's not gonna work. So if you think of it more as a lifestyle change and not a diet, then therefore your going to have that long term benefit from it,” Cundiff said.

Along with going plant based, Cundiff suggested being more mindful of portion sizes. It’s no secret that Americans are known to over eat. The International Business Guide reported that Americans consume more calories a day than any other country. Cundiff said we actually have a measuring cup on us at all times, our fist. So you should never be eating more than a fistful of one thing in each meal.

If you need help with your health goals in 2020, Hy-Vee dieticians are currently offering free sessions in January to help you kick of the new year on a good foot. To find a dietician near you, go to Hy-Vee.com