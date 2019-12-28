× 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Crash in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead and four others are injured after two pickup trucks crashed in Story County on Saturday.

According to the crash report, 68-year-old John Paulson, of Radcliffe, was driving a truck northbound on 550th Avenue just east of Gilbert at 11:31 a.m. when he failed to yield to another truck headed westbound on 170th Street. Authorities say the westbound vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Michael Manke, of Nevada, t-boned Paulson’s truck.

The crash killed 68-year-old Nevada resident Marcia Olson. Both drivers were taken to hospitals. Paulson is in critical condition, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Manke’s injuries are minor. Thirty-seven-year-old Christina Wittrock and a 3-year-old boy, both of Nevada, also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.