Buttigieg, Warren Draw Big Crowds in Des Moines; Buttigieg Receives High-Profile Endorsement

DES MOINES, Iowa — Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg were campaigning in central Iowa Saturday, where Buttigieg received another high-profile endorsement. This was the second endorsement for the South Bend, Indiana, mayor in less than a week.

Warren and Buttigieg have been fierce competitors in Iowa. Currently, Buttigieg is polling first in the state at 22 percent, while Warren is trailing behind in fourth place at 16 percent. Both candidates managed to draw large crowds at their events. In downtown Des Moines, Warren attracted 900 people, while Buttigieg drew 1,200 in West Des Moines.

Both candidates have been working to mobilize minority voters in Iowa. On Saturday, former Iowa Rep. Deborah Berry officially endorsed Buttigieg at his event. Berry, a Waterloo Democrat, served in the Iowa Legislature for 14 years. She is the first female African American political figure in Iowa to endorse the mayor. Berry told Channel 13 she believes he has the ability to bring minorities to the polls.

“His Douglass Plan is what really grabbed my heart … A few weeks ago, our Waterloo city mayor invited Mayor Pete to a roundtable of African American leaders and I really asked tough questions like what are you going to do to address incarceration rates of minorities and the disparities in health care and obviously criminal justice, education, housing, all those things. He gave me direct responses and I really appreciated that,” said Berry.

Both candidates are back in action Sunday with events across eastern Iowa.