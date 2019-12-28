× Fire Destroys Single Mother’s Home In Adel

ADEL, Iowa — A single mother in Adel is without a home just days after Christmas. “There were flames coming out of the east side of the house probably ten feet tall. There was a power line down off the front of the house blocking our access,” said Captain Jim Uthe with the Adel Fire Department.

Adel fire and rescue crews were called out to a residential fire shortly after 7 am Saturday. When they arrived, the home at 421 N. 9th street was fully engulfed in flames. Captain Uthe says crews battled the blaze from the exterior only because of the size of the fire. A single mother and her pets were able to escape unharmed and no children were home at the time of the fire.

Uthe says the initial cause of the destruction points to an electrical problem with a space heater. It also serves as a reminder for other homeowners now that winter looks to be settling into Iowa. Uthe said, “Keep them in the center of the room as much as you can. Away from curtains and bedspreads. Make sure they are a newer space heater. A lot of the older space heaters don’t have the fail safe.”

Mutual aid was also provided by Redfield and Dallas Center fire departments. A monetary amount of damages is not available at this time.