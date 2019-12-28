× No. 15 Notre Dame Overpowers Iowa State in Camping World Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida — Iowa State fell to Notre Dame 33-9 in the Camping World Bowl on Saturday.

Notre Dame capitalized on two first-quarter turnovers by Tarique Milton and Brock Purdy. The Fighting Irish scored ten points off the turnovers and Iowa State was unable to overcome the early deficit.

Iowa State’s offense showed flashes throughout the game but was unable to find the end zone. It was the first time this season the Cyclones were held without a touchdown.

Purdy completed 17 of 30 passes for 222 yards. Breece Hall rushed for 55 yards on 17 carries. La’Michael Pettway led Iowa State in receiving, catching four passes for 54 yards.

Notre Dame put together a strong offensive performance, totaling 455 yards. Quarterback Ian Book connected with Chase Claypool for multiple big plays. Claypool caught seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown. Book threw for 247 yards and a touchdown. Tony Jones Jr. rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa State finishes the season 7-6 overall.