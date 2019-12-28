× Two Men Rescued After Falling Through Icy Lake in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Two men are recovering after a close call on a frozen lake in Warren County.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says rescue crews responded to Summerset State Park around 3:15 p.m. Friday after someone saw two people fall through the ice.

Authorities say Ryan Nesselroad, of Carlisle, broke through the ice about 40 yards from the shore. A second man, Gary Anderson, of Venice, Florida, had also fallen through while attempting to rescue Nesselroad. Crews were able to get both out of the water and take them to a local hospital. Nesselroad had to be treated for hypothermia.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Indianola Fire and Rescue all responded to the incident.

The DNR says people should avoid going onto frozen lakes and ponds because of the unseasonably warm temperatures.

The DNR offered these tips to stay safe on ice: