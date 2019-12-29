Body of Missing Man Found in Iowa Pond

Posted 6:59 pm, December 29, 2019

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — The body of a missing Nebraska man was pulled from an icy Iowa pond on Saturday.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said the body of George McNamara, 39, was pulled from the water after a search Saturday. He had been reported missing from Bellevue, Nebraska, since Dec. 22.

Officials said a car crash was reported Dec. 22 near the Mormon Bridge. Deputies found a vehicle but no driver that day.

Officials found a hole in an icy pond and a pair of shoes near the crash site on Friday, but the search was suspended when it became too dark.

Authorities found McNamara’s body on Saturday after a dive team searched the pond.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how McNamara died.

