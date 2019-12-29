Centsable Health: 4 Staples for a Healthy Kitchen

These three basics are key to a healthy diet. They are inexpensive and easy to find. Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Stores shares more in this weekend's Centsable Health.

Oatmeal

· Rich in soluble fiber, protein, iron
· Can be used for breakfast, peanut butter balls, or healthier dessert

Beans

· Affordable source of protein
· Always drain and rinse beans (except beans in chili sauce)
· Add to tacos, casseroles, salads, soups

Herbs and spices

· Look for sodium-free herbs, spices, and blends
· Your taste buds adjust in about 2 weeks
· More likely to enjoy cooking at home if you cook a variety of flavors
· Require 3x more fresh than dried herbs

