Centsable Health: 4 Staples for a Healthy Kitchen

These three basics are key to a healthy diet. They are inexpensive and easy to find. Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Stores shares more in this weekend's Centsable Health.
Oatmeal
· Rich in soluble fiber, protein, iron
· Can be used for breakfast, peanut butter balls, or healthier dessert
Beans
· Affordable source of protein
· Always drain and rinse beans (except beans in chili sauce)
· Add to tacos, casseroles, salads, soups
Herbs and spices
· Look for sodium-free herbs, spices, and blends
· Your taste buds adjust in about 2 weeks
· More likely to enjoy cooking at home if you cook a variety of flavors
· Require 3x more fresh than dried herbs