Des Moines Police: Teens Lead Officers on Chase After Reports of Shots Fired

December 29, 2019
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two teenagers face multiple charges after police say they fired off a gun in Des Moines and then led police on a chase.

Police say they got reports of shots fired in the 2000 block of Kingman Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 911 caller was able to give police a description of two vehicles involved and officers spotted one of those vehicles leaving the scene. The vehicle took off and officers chased after it. The chase ended in the 2400 block of SE 18th Street when two suspects ran from the car. Des Moines police and Polk County officers took both teens into custody.

Police say they found two guns in the car, one of which was stolen.

Corey Brown, 19, is charged with carrying weapons, trafficking stolen weapons and eluding in the case. Police also arrested a 17-year-old at the scene.

Brown is being held in Polk County Jail on a $12,000 bond.

