Insiders 12/29/19: Michael Bennet Believes His Moderate Approach is Key to Beating President Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Colorado Senator Michael Bennet asserts that his moderate approach to economic issues would earn him more support than President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Bennet talked about his campaign's strategy heading into the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary and how he should best split his time between the two states.

Fighting climate change has been part of the mainstream political conversation more than ever before. The director for the Iowa Environmental Council explained how they work to protect the environment through a nonpartisan approach.

Bennet argued why he is a better candidate than his fellow Democratic candidates.

