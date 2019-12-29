Open Auditions for Film About the Last Season of Six-on-Six Basketball in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PROVIDENCE, Iowa -- Actors looking for their big break on the big screen could get that opportunity right here in Iowa.

The film “New Providence” follows the story of a New York sports reporter sent to Iowa to cover girls six-on-six basketball.

The film's producers say they are looking for more people to be a part of it, and they have put out a casting call for Monday from noon to 2 p.m. at the soda fountain next to New Providence Hardware.

Plans call for filming to begin in Iowa on Jan. 17. The film's director told Channel 13 News back in March that the crew is excited to tell this story.

“I know it means a lot to a lot of people, so that`s exciting,” said Thor Moreno. “I want to do a good job in representing the young women that worked really hard in that sport.”

So far there have been two casting calls. People who have already tried out don't need to come to the one on Monday. No acting experience is required.