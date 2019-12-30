Sober Under the Stars to Take Place on State Fairgrounds New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- You can ring in the new year at an event free of alcohol. The “Sober Under the Stars,” which is hosted by Powell Chemical Dependency Center Alumni Association, will be New Year’s Eve.

The location is new this year. It will be at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center. Kim Brangoccio, Manager of Powell Chemical Dependency Center, said, “We’re going to have a petting zoo for kids from 7 to 10 that evening. We’re also going to have jump houses. I think there are three jump houses that are available for kids to play in.”

You’ll also find plenty of food to eat, a D.J. for dancing, and sober recovery meetings throughout the night. More than 1,000 people typically attend. “This time of year, it is particularly hard because there are lots of celebrations that involve alcohol. So, it’s nice to have something people can attend. It’s also nice to have something family oriented,” said Brangoccio.

Sober Under the Stars is from 7 p.m. to Midnight. It is open to the public. Admission is $5 to help defray costs. Kids 12 years old and under are free.