Teen Killed, 3 Injured in Hardin County Crash

Posted 10:57 pm, December 30, 2019, by
Data pix.

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa -- A Madrid teen is dead and three others are hurt after a car and semi collided on Monday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. in Hardin County. Troopers say 20-year-old Madrid resident Jayden Moore was heading south on Highway S27 when his car collided with a semi driven by 61-year-old Eldora resident Keith Hinders.

Passenger Noah Moore, 17, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene. Both drivers, and 17-year-old Elijah Moore, were injured in the crash.

The cause is still under investigation.

