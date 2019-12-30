Teen Killed, 3 Injured in Hardin County Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa -- A Madrid teen is dead and three others are hurt after a car and semi collided on Monday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. in Hardin County. Troopers say 20-year-old Madrid resident Jayden Moore was heading south on Highway S27 when his car collided with a semi driven by 61-year-old Eldora resident Keith Hinders.

Passenger Noah Moore, 17, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene. Both drivers, and 17-year-old Elijah Moore, were injured in the crash.

The cause is still under investigation.