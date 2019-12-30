Vehicle Missing Following Early Morning Fire in Newton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa – An early morning fire is still under investigation on the west side of Newton.

According to the Newton Fire Department, a vehicle was taken from a garage prior to the building catching on fire.

The vehicle taken is a 2001 white Saturn Vue.

Fire Chief Jarrod Wellik said they are still unsure what caused the fire.

“We really don’t know at this point. Like I said, it was pretty devastating loss. A lot of damage was done to the building,” Wellik said.

Officials were called to the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Wellik said it is unclear how much money was lost in the fire.

“They lost multiple vehicles and it was a garage/storage shed. They had vehicles, boats and other recreational vehicles,” Wellik said.

In addition to the vehicles, chemicals were also found inside the storage shed.

“The building itself had a lot of paint products and other chemicals in it, which made the fire pretty intense,” Wellik said.

Crews were on scene until about 4:30 a.m.

Officials ask if anyone has information on the missing vehicle to call the Jasper County Sherriff’s Office at 641-792-5912.