2019 Central Iowa Weather Extremes

There are always highs and lows during the course of a year when it comes to weather and 2019 was no different.

The biggest weather extreme of note has do with precipitation. 2019 ranked in the top five of wettest years recorded in Des Moines. This includes rainfall and moisture equivalent of melted snow. Des Moines received 49.35" of precipitation, which put it in the fourth spot of years with the highest precipitation amounts.

Every year, there is a hottest day and a coldest day. This year, we started with our coldest day on January 30th when Des Moines dropped to -20. Six months later, Des Moines hit the highest temperature of 96 degrees. We did not hit 100 at all this year.

Our wettest day of the year in Des Moines came at an unusual time. October 1st has the wettest day with 3.59" of rain. This is strange because October is typically one of our driest months. The snowiest day happened on February 17th and even this snowiest day wasn't all that impressive. Only 5.4" of snow was measured in Des Moines all day and that was the biggest snowfall for the calendar year.

Severe season was pretty typical. The average number of tornadoes in a year in Iowa is 48. Iowa had 53 reported tornadoes in 2019. Hail reports hit 110 and wind damage and extreme gusts were the highest severe weather event at 331.

Hardin County had the most tornado warnings in Central Iowa during the year with Pocahontas not far behind with four tornado warnings during the year. Polk County only was warned once for a tornado in 2019.