Adel Community Rallies Around Family Who Lost Everything in Weekend Fire

ADEL, Iowa -- The Adel community is rallying around a family who lost their home and everything inside it in a fire over the weekend.

Jodi Cook said it was a typical Saturday morning for her when suddenly her life as she knew it changed forever.

“My dogs woke me up and at that point, it was pretty much completely engulfed in flames,” Cook said.

All of her belongings, her son’s belongings and the home they spent 19 years in are destroyed. Now the community is doing what it can to support the family.

Harvey’s Greenhouse has been around for more than 100 years and started collecting donations for the family.

“When we found out about Jodi losing her home, it was important for us to feel like we could give people a safe place to take a donation and to help contribute and help where we could in some small way,” said Marie Hansen with Harvey’s Greenhouse.

Countless other businesses also offered up their services to the family, including Big Deal Car Care, which offered to detail Jodi’s smoke-filled car free of charge.

The owner of Big Deal Car Care says the community supported him and his family when he was in an accident and continues to support his business every day.

"We come together as a whole when it means the most. The community of Adel, just like this event here, will rally up behind them, help support them with whatever they need, whether it's monetary, clothes, anything, obviously even a vehicle detail. And Adel just does that. I don't know why we do that but that is what keeps our community growing and is so successful," Big Deal Care Care Owner Dylan Book said.

Cook said she is thankful for the ongoing support from this special community.

“I am so grateful. My heart is touched just so deeply because of the kindness that I've seen," Cook said.

Donations can be made at the Corner Tap, Harvey's Greenhouse and Lincoln Savings Bank in Adel.