After Fatal Fire, Perry Family Gets New Furnace Thanks to Service Legends

PERRY, Iowa -- In December of 2016 a fire completely destroyed a farm home in rural Perry. Amber Moore and her then infant son made it out of the house, but sadly the fire took the life of her four-year-old middle son Harley.

“I busted out the window, but I don't remember what was leaning against the window,” Moore said. “I couldn't get through. About that time our neighbor, Mr. Hopkins, came by and he was like ‘you need to get down’ and I was like, ‘I need to get my child!’ He said ‘we will get him. We will get him. Somehow we will get him out.” So I started to come down [the ladder] just in time for the flames to bust through the dining room window and I fell the rest of the way down the ladder.”

Now the family lives in the town of Perry, but took another loss this year. Their furnace went out. Unable to replace it immediately, fears started to circle the family again. They started wondering how they would keep their family warm these next few months, and anxiety hit thinking about having to use something like space heaters that can be a fire hazard. Luckily, they don’t have to worry anymore thanks to the “Warm Your Heart” campaign.

In their ninth year giving away furnaces, Service Legends has given away over 250 furnaces to Des Moines metro families in need. The Moore’s are their first family to receive a furnace this season.

“It means a lot because the furnace is not efficient. We were just hoping to limp it along until we could afford a new one. It just feels like a huge burden has been lifted off our shoulders,” Tony Moore, Harley’s dad said.

The Moore's give back to the community that they say has helped them countless times. They have a toy drive every year around the holidays in Harley's memory at the A&W in Jefferson.

“This family in particular it’s a joy to be a part of. What an unfortunate situation but being able to be a part of such a great company and being able to provide something to a family in need is something great to be a part of,” Luke McCarty, Service Legends’ comfort advisor said.

People can be nominated for a furnace here. The deadline for this year's nomination period is Feb. 14th.