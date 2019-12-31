Keith Murphy’s Top Iowa Sports Stories of 2019

IOWA — Channel 13’s Keith Murphy put together a list of his top Iowa sports stories from 2019.

Top 4 Stories

1  Cyclone fan Carson King brings a hand-drawn sign to College GameDay, directly and indirectly leads to spontaneous fundraising, national attention, media backlash, fired writer, RAGBRAI management resignations/new ride, and most importantly, $3 million FTK (For The Kids) at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

2 The legendary Hayden Fry dies at age 90.

3 Legal sports wagering begins in Iowa.

4 Megan Gustafson is the national college basketball player of the year and leads Iowa to the Elite Eight.

Other Big Stories in no Particular Order 

  • Carroll’s Nick Nurse leads Raptors to NBA title
  • College GameDay comes to Ames for first time. Lightning delays stretch Cy-Hawk football game to six hours
  • Some members of University of Iowa Marching Band claim they were harassed and assaulted after Cy-Hawk football game. School leaders point fingers
  • Voice of the Hawkeyes Gary Dolphin suspended for “unconscious bias”
  • Cyclone legend Fred Hoiberg takes Nebraska coaching job
  • Two top high school recruits stay in state: Xavier Foster to Iowa State, Caitlin Clark to Iowa
  • Dowling Catholic wins its seventh straight football championship
  • Cyclones and Hawkeyes make an NFL impact, from George Kittle to David Montgomery to Allen Lazard of Urbandale
  • Two Hawkeye tight ends drafted in first round, including T.J. Hockenson of Chariton
  • Humboldt’s Ashlyn Clark inspires with her cancer fight
  • Iowa wins ten games and Holiday Bowl
  • A world record is set on “The Blue Oval” at Drake Stadium
  • Former Iowa AD Bump Elliott dies
  • Des Moines hosts NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
  • Jordan Bohannon leaves his sneakers on the Hilton Coliseum court after Iowa beats Iowa State in Ames for the first time in 16 years
  • Iowa returns to #1 ranking in wrestling
  • Morningside wins back-to-back NAIA football championships
  • Grand View wins unprecedented eighth straight NAIA team wrestling title
  • Iowa State plays football vs Notre Dame for first time, loses 33-9 in Camping World Bowl
