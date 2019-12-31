Keith Murphy’s Top Iowa Sports Stories of 2019
IOWA — Channel 13’s Keith Murphy put together a list of his top Iowa sports stories from 2019.
Top 4 Stories
1 Cyclone fan Carson King brings a hand-drawn sign to College GameDay, directly and indirectly leads to spontaneous fundraising, national attention, media backlash, fired writer, RAGBRAI management resignations/new ride, and most importantly, $3 million FTK (For The Kids) at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
2 The legendary Hayden Fry dies at age 90.
3 Legal sports wagering begins in Iowa.
4 Megan Gustafson is the national college basketball player of the year and leads Iowa to the Elite Eight.
Other Big Stories in no Particular Order
- Carroll’s Nick Nurse leads Raptors to NBA title
- College GameDay comes to Ames for first time. Lightning delays stretch Cy-Hawk football game to six hours
- Some members of University of Iowa Marching Band claim they were harassed and assaulted after Cy-Hawk football game. School leaders point fingers
- Voice of the Hawkeyes Gary Dolphin suspended for “unconscious bias”
- Cyclone legend Fred Hoiberg takes Nebraska coaching job
- Two top high school recruits stay in state: Xavier Foster to Iowa State, Caitlin Clark to Iowa
- Dowling Catholic wins its seventh straight football championship
- Cyclones and Hawkeyes make an NFL impact, from George Kittle to David Montgomery to Allen Lazard of Urbandale
- Two Hawkeye tight ends drafted in first round, including T.J. Hockenson of Chariton
- Humboldt’s Ashlyn Clark inspires with her cancer fight
- Iowa wins ten games and Holiday Bowl
- A world record is set on “The Blue Oval” at Drake Stadium
- Former Iowa AD Bump Elliott dies
- Des Moines hosts NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
- Jordan Bohannon leaves his sneakers on the Hilton Coliseum court after Iowa beats Iowa State in Ames for the first time in 16 years
- Iowa returns to #1 ranking in wrestling
- Morningside wins back-to-back NAIA football championships
- Grand View wins unprecedented eighth straight NAIA team wrestling title
- Iowa State plays football vs Notre Dame for first time, loses 33-9 in Camping World Bowl