Keith Murphy’s Top Iowa Sports Stories of 2019

IOWA — Channel 13’s Keith Murphy put together a list of his top Iowa sports stories from 2019.

Top 4 Stories

1 Cyclone fan Carson King brings a hand-drawn sign to College GameDay, directly and indirectly leads to spontaneous fundraising, national attention, media backlash, fired writer, RAGBRAI management resignations/new ride, and most importantly, $3 million FTK (For The Kids) at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

2 The legendary Hayden Fry dies at age 90.

3 Legal sports wagering begins in Iowa.

4 Megan Gustafson is the national college basketball player of the year and leads Iowa to the Elite Eight.

Other Big Stories in no Particular Order