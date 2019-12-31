Marshalltown Police Searching for Missing Woman

Jessica Kippe (WHO-HD)

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Jessica Kippe, 37, has been missing since Dec. 28 at 5 p.m., according to Marshalltown police.

Kippe was last seen walking south from the 500 block of North 3rd Street. She was wearing one brown boot, black slacks and a black hoodie. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has bleached blonde hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.

