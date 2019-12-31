× New Iowa Laws Take Effect in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa — A few new laws are set to go into effect January 1st, 2020.

They include a bill that prevents public universities and community colleges from banning stun guns on campus. Supporters say the change will improve student safety.

Also taking effect is a law putting new restrictions on property tax hikes in place. Any proposed increase above two-percent will now require a public hearing and a two-thirds vote in order to pass.

Becoming an organ donor will also get easier. In the new year, you’ll have the opportunity to join the organ donor registry any time you buy a hunting or fishing license.