Noon Years Eve Rings in Twelve Hours Early in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Science Center of Iowa again rang in the new year 12 hours early. Hundreds of parents kids, and grandparents came to the Science Center for activities, including balloon making, and face painting as a part of Noon Year’s Eve.

At noon everyone gathered to witness a countdown to noon, and the dropping of balloons on all the party-goers.

“At the science Center we are all about families making experiences together, learning experiences, learning together and having those memories they are making together,” said Emilee Richardson, spokesperson for the Science Center. “We have a wonderful crew of volunteers who came in and were blowing up balloons all day yesterday, we had awesome volunteers and blew up about four thousand balloons.”

This is one of the bigger events the Science Center hosts. It has done so every year since moving downtown in 2005.