People Across Des Moines Metro Reflect on Last Decade and Welcome 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa – People around Des Moines celebrated ringing in 2020 at a variety of events across the metro.

At Hello Marjorie, a bar in downtown Des Moines, a newly engaged couple reflected on what’s to come in 2020.

Michael Hickman, a resident of Austin, Texas, said, “We are getting married, so I hope we both are looking forward to it. I’m really excited about that."

Theresa Byer, also of Austin, Texas, said she hopes to “find time and space to be more creative in the new year.”

Over 700 people attended the annual ‘Sober Under the Stars’ event hosted by Powell Chemical Dependency Center Alumni Association.

This is the first year the event was held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Volunteer Kim Singleton said, “It’s a good safe space that people can come to and they don’t have to drink and they don’t have to drug or they don’t have to do the things that they used to do. They can come here and enjoy their night.”

Des Moines resident Joseph Bykrett said he has been coming to the event for three years now.

“It’s just a great thing to do. They always have a bunch of stuff for the kids and it’s just a great place to be without having to worry about crazy people doing crazy things,” Bykrett said.

The event had family-friendly activities like jump houses, a petting zoo, food, dancing and more.