Plea Deal Reached in Fatal 2018 Crash

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Blakesburg man has accepted a plea deal for his part in a fatal car crash last year.

Court documents show Dennis Sandifer pleaded guilty Monday to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of involuntary manslaughter. He will also plead guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge.

Police say Sandifer was speeding on the Wapello-Monroe county road the morning of August 2nd in 2018, when he hit a semi while attempting to pass another semi. The crash resulted in the death of 29-year-old Brandon Pruitt.

Sandifer will be formally sentenced on January 21st, but the plea agreement in the case stipulates he will spend 16 years in prison.